Homestand Highlights: May 20 - May 25

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, May 20th to host their in-state rivals, the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Seattle Mariners), in a six-game series through Sunday, May 25th. The homestand begins with our second and final Education Day Game and continues with daily food and drink specials before a Fireworks Friday, Peanuts Night on Saturday with a Post-Game Catch on the Field, and Post-Game Fireworks on Sunday for Memorial Day weekend.

Tuesday, May 20 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 11:05 A.M. (Gates at 10 A.M.)

EDUCATION DAY GAME PRESENTED BY SOUR PUNCH AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

EDUCATION DAY GAME - School groups from throughout Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities receive a special ticket discount to attend Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark. Teachers receive an online educational packet in advance of their visit to help prepare their students for their field trip to the ballpark. This is the second of two Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark this season and they are presented by Sour Punch and NorthWest Arkansas Community College.

Wednesday, May 21 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO AND SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY ON AN UNUSED TICKET NIGHT

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread (limit 4 per transaction).

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at our concourse portable (Section 109) or the Bullpen Beer Bar (Section 101) on Wednesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

UNUSED TICKET NIGHT - Any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2025 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket of equal value for the game on Wednesday night.

Thursday, May 22 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY PRECISION COMFORT HEATING & COOLING

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday's game is presented by Precision Comfort Heating & Cooling.

Friday, May 23 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY THE SALVATION ARMY WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (5:30 P.M. - 6:30 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to a spectacular post-game fireworks show to begin Memorial Day weekend. The fireworks show is presented by The Salvation Army.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, May 24 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

PEANUTS NIGHT FEATURING AN ONLINE JERSEY AUCTION AND A POST-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (4:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.)

PEANUTS NIGHT - Continue the Memorial Day weekend fun with Peanuts Night at Arvest Ballpark as the Naturals will be wearing jerseys inspired by Peanuts' Charlie Brown as they take on the Travelers.

PEANUTS ONLINE GAMEWORN JERSEY AUCTION - In celebration of Peanuts Night, the Naturals will be wearing special Peanuts themed jerseys that will be yellow and black inspired by Charlie Brown. Fans will be able to bid on these one-of-a-kind Naturals Peanuts jerseys online from Tuesday, May 20th through Saturday, May 24th. Proceeds benefit Arvest Million Meals campaign.

POST-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Bring your glove to Saturday's game and plan to stay late for a special post-game catch on the field as the first 200 fans will receive a complimentary baseball as they enter the field.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand.

Sunday, May 25 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:35 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY PHADE BY WINCUP ON A FAMILY SUNDAY WITH MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES AFTER FIREWORKS

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS - Fans will enjoy the best in sight and sound with a special Sunday edition of our post-game fireworks show following the game against the Travelers as we celebrate Memorial Day weekend. The post-game fireworks are presented by Phade by WinCup.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Enjoy a Family Sunday as the Naturals conclude their series against the Travelers.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the post-game fireworks. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

