Tekoah Roby Brilliant in Double-Digit Strikeout Game
May 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell in a nail-biter to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-2 on Friday night. After a stellar outing from Tekoah Roby and a 2-0 lead, the Cardinals could not muster any more offense and ultimately left the tying run on base in the ninth.
DECISIONS:
W: Dylan Ray (4-3)
L: Zane Mills (1-3)
SV: Zach Barnes (1)
NOTES:
Tekoah Roby came within one strikeout of tying a career-high (12) and two strikeouts of matching at Springfield franchise record (13). He struck out the first five batters of the game in a row.
The three Cardinals pitchers to reach the 13 strikeout threshold are: Tink Hence (May 24, 2024 vs Tulsa), Trey Hearne (May 8, 2009 vs NW Arkansas), Alex Reyes (May 19, 2008 vs NW Arkansas)
Nathan Church threw out a baserunner at third base in the top of the fourth. It was his first outfield assist in 2025.
JJ Wetherhot drove in the lone two runs of the game for Springfield with a two-run single in the fifth. He has 13 RBIs this season.
The Cardinals pitching staff struk out a total of 14 batters.
ON DECK:
Saturday, May 17, 6:05 PM CT at Hammons Field - Fort Leonard Wood & Infuze Credit Union Military Appreciation Night, St. Louis Ticket-For-Two Giveaway (2,000)
Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
TV Broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
Texas League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Wind Surge Lose Second Straight Against Travelers - Wichita Wind Surge
- Cali, Travs Bash Back into First Place - Arkansas Travelers
- Amarillo Rides Late Inning Pushes to Victory - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Tekoah Roby Brilliant in Double-Digit Strikeout Game - Springfield Cardinals
- Homestand Highlights: May 20 - May 25 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Big Offensive Night Gives Drillers Second Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Cross Homers in 13-10 Loss on Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Tekoah Roby Brilliant in Double-Digit Strikeout Game
- Cashew Chickens Drop Tight Ballgame to Amarillo Thursday
- Church, Davis, Mendoza Homer in Comeback Win
- Cardinals Mount Eighth-Inning Comeback over Amarillo
- Springfield Settles for Series Split in North Little Rock