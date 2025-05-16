Tekoah Roby Brilliant in Double-Digit Strikeout Game

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell in a nail-biter to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-2 on Friday night. After a stellar outing from Tekoah Roby and a 2-0 lead, the Cardinals could not muster any more offense and ultimately left the tying run on base in the ninth.

DECISIONS:

W: Dylan Ray (4-3)

L: Zane Mills (1-3)

SV: Zach Barnes (1)

NOTES:

Tekoah Roby came within one strikeout of tying a career-high (12) and two strikeouts of matching at Springfield franchise record (13). He struck out the first five batters of the game in a row.

The three Cardinals pitchers to reach the 13 strikeout threshold are: Tink Hence (May 24, 2024 vs Tulsa), Trey Hearne (May 8, 2009 vs NW Arkansas), Alex Reyes (May 19, 2008 vs NW Arkansas)

Nathan Church threw out a baserunner at third base in the top of the fourth. It was his first outfield assist in 2025.

JJ Wetherhot drove in the lone two runs of the game for Springfield with a two-run single in the fifth. He has 13 RBIs this season.

The Cardinals pitching staff struk out a total of 14 batters.

