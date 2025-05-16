Riders Win in 11

May 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO - The RoughRiders scored twice in the 11th to edge Corpus Christi, 6-5, Friday night at Riders Field.

The series is now level at 2, with both of the Frisco wins coming in come-from-behind, walk-off fashion.

Alex Santos II notched season-highs for innings and strikeouts, blanking Frisco over 4 2/3 innings. Santos struck out five while working around a pair of walks.

Zach Cole, who homered twice while driving in eight runs on Tuesday, launched a two-out solo blast to right-center, putting Corpus Christi on the board in the third.

The Riders managed an unearned run in the sixth against Joey Mancini to even the score.

The Hooks responded in the seventh. Bryan Lavastida was hit by a pitch and Ryan Wrobleski followed by hammering the first offering from Ryan Lobus out to left for a two-run home run. Austin Deming was next and blasted a 1-0 pitch onto the gazebo in left for the first set of back-to-back Hooks homers in 2025.

Wrobleski has hit all five of his home runs against Frisco pitching, with three bombs coming in the last four games. Deming has gone deep four times in a 10-game span.

Abimelec Ortiz cracked a two-run single in the seventh to pull the Riders within one. Ortiz then extended the game with a two-out solo homer in the ninth.

The Hooks pushed across their extra-inning marker in the 11th thanks to a two-out RBI single by Anthony Sherwin, coming through in his lone plate appearance after being a defensive substitution in the ninth.

Patrick Halligan stranded three in the 10th before yielding a pair in the 11th. Two walks loaded the bases, and after a strikeout of Ortiz, Sebastian Walcott beat out a double play ball to tie the game. Josh Hatcher then sent an 0-2 curveball into right field for a two-out RBI single to end the game.







