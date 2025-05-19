Peter Heubeck Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

May 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







For the first time this season, a Tulsa Drillers player has been recognized for his performance as Tulsa pitcher Peter Heubeck has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week.

Heubeck made one start last week, against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday, May 16. In that game, he received a no decision, allowing just one run on two hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings. Tulsa held a 4-1 lead when Heubeck departed the game.

Heubeck's eight strikeouts matched a team high that he set in his start on April 15 against Wichita.

Frisco RoughRiders outfielder Abimelec Ortiz was also named Player of the Week for his big week against Corpus Christi.

The Drillers will continue their two-week home stand on Tuesday, May 20, when they begin a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals.







