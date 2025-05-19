Drillers Hosting Cardinals May 20-25

The Tulsa Drillers will continue their longest home stand of the season at ONEOK Field with a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) that will run from Tuesday, May 20 through Sunday, May 25.

The first five games of the series with the Cards will all start at 7:00 p.m. while the Sunday series finale will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Baseball will not be the only highlight of the week, as the series will feature several exciting promotions. The list is topped by three straight Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas from Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25.

The game on Saturday, May 24 will also include a Drillers Black Hoodie giveaway. It's the second makeup of this promotion that has been rained out twice previously.

The slate of promotions will begin with on May 20 with $2 Tuesday, followed by the opportunity for fans to bring their dogs to the game with our first Bark-in-the-Park and $3 White Claw promotion of the season on Wednesday, May 21.

May 22 will be a Thirsty Thursday as well as Military Appreciation Night with a Drillers Camo Hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans.

The series will mark the first meetings this season between the Drillers and Cardinals. It is one of only two visits to Tulsa for the Redbirds in 2025.

Individual tickets for all six games with the Cardinals are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 20-25 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Tuesday, May 20 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

The second half of the longest home stand of the season begins with another $2 Tuesday presented by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas.

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single, plus Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving from 6-8 p.m. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

Wednesday, May 21 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

This game marks the first Bark in the Park of 2025! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the COUNTRY Financial Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy $3 discounted White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate. Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws are made possible by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, White Claw, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

Thursday, May 22 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

It's Thursday, so that means we have another Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field! Fans will be able to enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving and $4 Celsius energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Bud Light and Busch Light. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas and $4 Celsius will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by Eagle Ops, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and AM 1430 The Buzz.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

It is also Military Appreciation Night at ONEOK Field and every current or former military member who shows their Military ID at the ONEOK Field ticket office will receive two free Field Reserved tickets courtesy of Eagle Ops.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket and enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce Busch Light and Bud Light. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on ticket prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your $1 Beer ticket, click HERE. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

DRILLERS CAMOUFLAGE CAP GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Blue Camouflage Cap courtesy of Eagle Ops.

Friday, May 23 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

Make plans to spend your Memorial Day Weekend at ONEOK Field as Friday kicks off the first of three straight Fireworks Show at ONEOK Field courtesy of the Muscogee Nation, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

MUSCOGEE NATION NIGHT

The Drillers will be wearing special Muscogee Nation jerseys that highlight the tribe's heritage. Fans can purchase these game-worn, autographed jerseys in a silent auction that will take place during the game at a table located on the concourse behind home plate. The auction will begin when the gates open and will close with the first pitch of the seventh inning. All proceeds will benefit the Muscogee Nation scholarship fund.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

The night will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar. Ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

Saturday, May 24 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

It's Saturday so that means it is a Grand Slam Saturday at ONEOK Field and this one will feature the second of three consecutive Fireworks Shows courtesy of Tulsa World, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5.

DRILLERS BLACK HOODIE GIVEAWAY

The first 2,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a black, Drillers hoodie courtesy of Osage Casino Hotel. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

DRILLERS AS MALMÖ OAT MILKERS

Did Someone Say Dynasty? The Drillers will play as the Oat Milkers for the second straight season as your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, including fun things like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and more!

Sunday, May 25 First Pitch at 6:00 PM / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

The biggest home stand of the season will wrap up with the biggest Fireworks display of the weekend on the final night of our Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas presented by Pepsi, NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.5. The Drillers players will be wearing special Armed Forces caps for this game.







