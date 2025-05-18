Series Finale Goes to the Naturals

Tulsa, OK - For the third time this season, the Tulsa Drillers had a chance Sunday afternoon to extend a winning streak to five straight games. For the third time, they came up short.

In the series finale with Northwest Arkansas, the Naturals got a big performance at the plate from Sam Ruta and on the mound from Ryan Ramsey and handed the Drillers an 8-1 loss at ONEOK Field.

Despite the final game defeat, the Drillers won the series with the Naturals four games to two. They have now won three of the four home series they have played this season.

Sunday's finale started one hour and 21 minute late because of rain, but the outcome was determined early because of Ruta. The West Point graduate and Naturals third baseman opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the top of the first, followed by a two-run blast in the fourth. They were Ruta's first two homers of the season.

The game's outcome was determined when the Naturals added three more runs later in the fourth to up their lead to 8-0.

It was an unusually tough day for Tulsa starting pitcher Chris Campos. The right-hander, who entered the game with a 3.00 ERA, was charged with seven runs on six hits and three walks in 3.2 innings pitched. He was charged with the loss, evening his record at 1-1.

Naturals' starter Ryan Ramsey took full advantage of the support from his teammates to improve his record to 3-1. He allowed just three hits and did not walk a batter in 5.2 scoreless innings.

Chris Newell accounted for all of Tulsa's offense, hitting a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The Drillers announced prior to the start of the game that outfielder Jose Ramos had been activated from the Injured List. To make room for Ramos, pitcher Tanner Kiest was moved to the Development List.

*Domingo Geronimo followed Campos to the mound, and it was a difficult Double-A debut for the right-hander. Geronimo did not record an out, walking three and allowing one hit.

*Jerming Rosario made his second relief appearance of the season, and it was another impressive outing. He struck out four in two scoreless innings. In two relief appearances since moving from the starting rotation, Rosario has allowed just three hits and no runs in four innings.

*Since getting swept in the season-opening, three-game series with the Naturals, the Drillers have gone 6-6 against the Naturals. The two teams will not meet again until July 18.

*Newell added a single in the ninth inning and was the only Tulsa player with more than one hit.

*The Drillers played their fourth and final game as the Tulsa Chicken Dancers. They finished 3-1 under their alternate identity.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will enjoy a day off on Monday before opening a six-game home series with the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night. Starting time for Tuesday's opener is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The series with the Cards will run through Sunday evening.

