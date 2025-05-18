Wetherholt Homers in Second Straight Game, Cards Win Series

May 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (19-20) took down the Amarillo Sod Poodles in a 6-1 Sunday afternoon ballgame. Ixan Henderson twirled a six-inning, one-run outing to shut down Amarillo's offense to win the series.

DECISIONS:

W: Ixan Henderson (3-1)

L: Spencer Giesting (3-1)

NOTES:

JJ Wetherholt launched a two-run home run in the first inning. It was the first time in his young career that he had homered in back-to-back games.

Nathan Church tallied a three-hit game with two runs scored. He finished the series 8-for-19.

Ramon Mendoza played his 19th run of the season with an RBI single in the fourth.

Jack Ralston and Luis Gastelum tossed three shutout innings in relief.

ON DECK:

- Springfield @ Tulsa, Tuesday, May 20, 7:00 PM

- Cardinals radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com

- TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







