Wetherholt Homers in Second Straight Game, Cards Win Series
May 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (19-20) took down the Amarillo Sod Poodles in a 6-1 Sunday afternoon ballgame. Ixan Henderson twirled a six-inning, one-run outing to shut down Amarillo's offense to win the series.
DECISIONS:
W: Ixan Henderson (3-1)
L: Spencer Giesting (3-1)
NOTES:
JJ Wetherholt launched a two-run home run in the first inning. It was the first time in his young career that he had homered in back-to-back games.
Nathan Church tallied a three-hit game with two runs scored. He finished the series 8-for-19.
Ramon Mendoza played his 19th run of the season with an RBI single in the fourth.
Jack Ralston and Luis Gastelum tossed three shutout innings in relief.
ON DECK:
- Springfield @ Tulsa, Tuesday, May 20, 7:00 PM
- Cardinals radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
- TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
Texas League Stories from May 18, 2025
- Series Finale Goes to the Naturals - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge Reclaims First Place in Texas League North in Shootout with Travelers - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travs Drop Finale in Wichita - Arkansas Travelers
- Hoodie & Jersey Giveaways, Two Fireworks Shows & Blue Ghosts Weekend on Deck - Corpus Christi Hooks
- RockHounds Win Finale to Take Series from Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Wetherholt Homers in Second Straight Game, Cards Win Series - Springfield Cardinals
- Amarillo Sticks Silenced in Sunday Finale - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Carson McCusker Crushes Along the Way to Become the 37th Wind Surge Player Promoted to MLB - Wichita Wind Surge
- Moller and Walcott Homer, RoughRiders Edged by Hooks - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Wetherholt Homers in Second Straight Game, Cards Win Series
- Wetherholt Blasts Tying Homer, Sparks Winning Rally
- Tekoah Roby Brilliant in Double-Digit Strikeout Game
- Cashew Chickens Drop Tight Ballgame to Amarillo Thursday
- Church, Davis, Mendoza Homer in Comeback Win