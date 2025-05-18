Travs Drop Finale in Wichita

Wichita, KS-The Arkansas Travelers rallied from an early four run deficit to draw even but the Wichita Wind Surge pulled away for a 15-7 win on Sunday afternoon. The series ended in an even split. Down four, the Travs scored in the third and then put up three runs in the fifth inning to tie the game. Wichita immediately answered with seven runs in the bottom of that inning and they never looked back.

Moments That Mattered.

* Jared Sundstrom stroked a two-run double driving in the tying runs in the fifth but was thrown out trying to move to third on the throw home.

* Wichita's seven run onslaught in the bottom of the fifth was quick as the first eight batters all reached base. Tyler Dearden had the go-ahead hit but the biggest blow was a three-run double by Tanner Schobel.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-3, BB, run, 2 2B, RBI

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 2-4, run, RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas sits one game back of Wichita for the division lead but all five teams are within four games of first with 30 to play in the first half.

* Wichita posted season highs in runs and hits for a Travs opponent.

Up Next

After an off day Monday, the Travelers stay on the road and take on their in-state rivals, the Naturals, for the first time this season on Tuesday in the opener of a six game series in Springdale. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from May 18, 2025

