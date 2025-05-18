Amarillo Sticks Silenced in Sunday Finale

May 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (18-21) fell to the Springfield Cardinals (19-20), 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field. The Cardinals kept Amarillo traffic off the basepaths, tabbing the Soddies with the loss in the series finale

After a scoreless top of the first, the Cardinals found their way onto the scoreboard first this afternoon with a JJ Wetherholt two-run homer to put Springfield in front early.

The scoring would halt until the bottom of the fourth when the Cardinals plated another pair of runs on a Dakota Harris sacrifice fly and a Ramon Mendoza RBI single.

In the top of the fifth, the Sod Poodles earned a run back off the bat of Ivan Melendez who sent a 2-2 pitch to left field for a solo home run. His fifth blast of the year made it a 4-1 score.

Springfield responded not long after by scratching a run on a Chase Davis RBI knock in the fifth. The home team extended their advantage in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch to go up 6-1. The lead would hold and Springfield came out on top, winning the series four games to two.

The Sod Poodles travel south to Corpus Christi to take on the Hooks for a six-game set beginning at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday night. Neither side has announced a probable starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

STING LIKE A GEE: Spinning five innings as the Amarillo starter in the series finale was Spencer Giesting, allowing three earned runs while striking out three...tabbed with his first loss of the season...has gone at least five innings in each of his eight starts this season...leads the Texas League with 44.2 IP for the year.

HISPANIC TITANIC: Checking in with his fifth home run of the season this afternoon was Ivan Melendez ...he has collected an RBI in six of his most recent nine games and driven in 10 totals runs for the month of May, tying for 11th in the Texas League over that span.







