Hoodie & Jersey Giveaways, Two Fireworks Shows & Blue Ghosts Weekend on Deck

May 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Your Corpus Christi Hooks return to the Sparkling City for six games against the Double-A Arizona Diamondbacks, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, May 20-25. A Memorial Day Weekend tradition continues with Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive.

Friday through Sunday, the Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts in homage of the famed aircraft carrier, the USS Lexington CV-16.

Following Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi on Thursday, fans are treated to a Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie giveaway from Flint Hills Resources on Friday, May 23. Following the game, we light the South Texas sky with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

The first 2,000 through the turnstiles Saturday, May 24, receive a Hooks Inaugural Game Jersey, presented by CITGO.

For the 6:35 PM start on Sunday the 25th, the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under take home a Kids Ice Cream Hooks Jersey from Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy. And top off the holiday with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks. Please note, H-E-B Kids Day and Dollar Day offers are not available May 25.

In addition to the festivities at the ballpark, fans can watch the Hooks take batting practice off the flight deck of the USS Lexington Museum on Saturday, May 24, beginning at 11 AM. Lady Lex price of admission applies. Fans who present a Hooks ticket stub from May 23-25 will receive a $3 discount at The LEX. Likewise, those who visit the Lexington Museum May 23-25 may present their ticket stub at the Whataburger Field Box Office for a $3 discount to any Memorial Day Weekend game.

HALO-Flight is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, May 20 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:05 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, May 21 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 11:05 am (gates open 9:35 am)

- SOLD OUT!!!

- Education Day presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, May 22 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, May 23 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie from Flint Hills Resources

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, May 24 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Inaugural Game Jersey from CITGO

- Hooks take batting practice on Lady Lex at 11 AM

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, May 25 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

- Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

- Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks

- First 1,000 kids 12-&-under receive a Kids Ice Cream Hooks Jersey from Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

- Please note, H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day offers not available







