Wind Surge Reclaims First Place in Texas League North in Shootout with Travelers

May 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Jorel Ortega homered twice and the first seven Wind Surge hitters all reached and scored in the seventh inning of a 15-7 victory over the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge scored multiple runs in three different innings along the way to their second straight win.

Wichita scored three times in the bottom of the first on run-scoring hits by Kala'i Rosario and Noah Cardenas, with a Ben Ross sacrifice fly providing the third tally of the frame for a 3-0 lead. Tyler Dearden later recorded his sixth RBI of the series on a single up the middle in the bottom of the third.

Hunter Fitz-Gerald doubled out near the Travelers' bullpen in right center for the first Arkansas run in the top of the fourth. It would be the first of four straight scored by the Travelers, who brought in three more on five hits in the top of the fifth.

Once the bottom half of the fifth began, the Wind Surge ran wild. Wichita's first seven hitters all reached base and scored to make the score 11-4 Wind Surge. Three more runs followed on an Ortega two-run home run and an error over the sixth and seventh innings.

A Hogan Windish triple plated a pair in the top of the eighth before a groundout brought him in. Ortega left the yard for the second consecutive plate appearance on a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth for a new 15-7 score. Cody Laweryson pitched a routine ninth to finalize the win for the Wind Surge.

Pierson Ohl earned his second win of the season as the first reliever of the starter Trent Baker. Ohl gave up six hits and three earned runs with a walk and a strikeout over an inning and two-thirds.

POSTGAME NOTES

Earlier today, the Minnesota Twins promoted Carson McCusker; he is the 37th former Wind Surge player to get promoted to Major League Baseball.

The 15 runs is a new season-high scored in a game by Wichita in 2025.

Six Wind Surge players record multi-hit games, with four tallying multiple RBI.

Every Wichita hitter scored.

The Wind Surge now travel to San Antonio for a series with the Missions.

Wichita heads down to Texas to begin a series with the San Antonio Missions on May 20 at 7:05 PM. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Tulsa Drillers starting May 27. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







