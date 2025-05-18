RockHounds Win Finale to Take Series from Missions

May 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Starter Chen Zhuang bookended the series between the San Antonio Missions (19-20) and Midland RockHounds (23-16) with wins for the home team. His six innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts along with a pair of homers from Junior Perez did more than enough to claim the series for Midland as the RockHounds ran away with a 10-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

Both starters threw clean first innings, but Midland jumped on Enmanuel Pinales in the second frame. Shane McGuire started the scoring with an RBI single, Colby Halter doubled in a pair and Carter Aldrete pushed in a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0 RockHounds after two.

An immediate and loud response came from Joshua Mears in the third. Mears destroyed a baseball to left-field, sending it 504-feet while hitting it 116mph. His solo shot made it 4-1 in favor of Midland.

Junior Perez matched Mears with a solo shot in the bottom of the third. Pinales finished the inning, but his day ended there, so he allowed five runs on six hits through three innings in his third Double-A start.

After the homer by Mears, Zhuang found his groove for Midland. The Taiwan native retired seven in a row at one point and made it through six innings with just one run allowed. He picked up eight strikeouts and walked only one on the way to his second win of the series.

Stephen Jones tossed a scoreless fourth for the Missions before Sam Whiting took over out of the bullpen. The RockHounds added a pair in the fifth against Whiting via RBI singles from Caeden Trenkle and Halter, growing Midland's advantage to 7-1.

Whiting left the game with a runner on in the eighth as Ryan Och took the mound. A Euribiel Angeles double brought home a run that was still charged to Whiting. Then Perez blasted his second homer of the game and fifth of the week to grow Midland's edge to 10-1.

Micah Dallas and David Leal mopped up the final three innings for the Midland bullpen and handed the RockHounds the game along with the series.

UP NEXT:

The Missions return home to begin a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday, May 20 at 7:05 p.m.







