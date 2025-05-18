Carson McCusker Crushes Along the Way to Become the 37th Wind Surge Player Promoted to MLB

May 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Carson McCusker becomes the 37th Wichita Wind Surge player to receive a promotion to Major League Baseball with the Minnesota Twins. The 26-year-old will join the Twins for today's series finale on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:10 PM. Coincidentally, McCusker was a 26th-round pick by Milwaukee in the 2017 MLB Draft before opting to play four seasons at Division I Oklahoma State University. McCusker is the third former Wichita player to reach the big leagues this season, alongside fellow 2024 Wind Surge teammate Luke Keaschall and Evan Sisk.

An outfielder who signed as a Minor League Free Agent with the Twins on June 29, 2023, McCusker led the Wind Surge last season in doubles (26) and home runs (15) while eclipsing the 100-hit mark in Wichita ahead of a late-season promotion to the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on August 24, 2024, where he completed the season. Over his first full season as a member of the Minnesota Twins organization, McCusker hit .286 with 19 home runs and 75 RBI, alongside 130 hits, with 52 of the 130 going for extra bases.

McCusker's standout performance with the Wind Surge came on May 7, 2024, where he went a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, hitting three home runs and recording six RBI in a 16-2 blowout victory over the Arkansas Travelers. The final of the three home runs exited the premises at Equity Bank Park, screaming 114 MPH off the bat and traveling 504 feet.

Through 38 games with the Saints to open the 2025 season, the 6-8 slugger slashes a whopping .350/.412/.628 with a team-leading 10 home runs and 36 RBI. His robust approach at the plate has already earned him CHS Twins Minor League Player of the Month honors for April and a moniker of "McCrusher". McCusker is the third former Wichita player to reach the big leagues this season, alongside Luke Keaschall (April 18, 2025, Minnesota Twins) and Evan Sisk (April 16, 2025, Kansas City Royals).

On August 9, the Wind Surge are hosting Carson McCusker Bobblehead Night at Equity Bank Park, when Wichita hosts the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 6:05 PM. Ticket information can be found at https://atmilb.com/3PLDpqs.







Texas League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.