Cardinals Outlast Soddies in One-Run Battle

May 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (18-20) fell to the Springfield Cardinals (18-20), 4-3, on Saturday night at Hammons Field. Both squads go back and forth in the late innings, but the hometown team ends up on top.

The Cardinals struck first this evening courtesy of a Brody Moore two-run blast in the second inning.

Following the homer, Avery Short settled in on the mound, keeping the Sod Poodles within striking distance by setting down six Springfield batters on strikes through six innings of work.

Before Short's day was done, Jose Fernandez relieved the lefty of the potential losing decision by launching a ball to deep left field. The two-run blast from the Soddies' shortstop evened the game at two apiece in the sixth inning.

In the following frame, Gavin Conticello found himself on third base after a walk and two wild pitches put him 90 feet away from scoring the go-ahead run. Manuel Pena came through with a sacrifice fly to deep right-center to score Conticello, giving the Soddies the 3-2 advantage in the seventh.

Springfield retook the lead after a JJ Wetherholt solo homer and a Dakota Harris RBI single plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Amarillo would get the leadoff batter on second base with the potential to tie the game, but the Cardinals closed the door, securing the 4-3 win on Saturday night.

The series concludes tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The Soddies will send LHP Spencer Giesting (3-0, 3.18) to the mound, while LHP Ixan Henderson (2-1, 2.40) gets the starting nod for Springfield.

POSTGAME NOTES

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Checking in with a multi-hit effort this evening was Jose Fernandez, going 2-for-4 at the dish with his second home run of the season...both of his homers this year have come on the road...he is tied with LuJames Groover for most multi-hit performances this season with 11.

SHORT STACK: Amarillo starter Avery Short earned the quality start after six innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts,..he now has a 2.76 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 16.1 IP in three May starts.







