RoughRiders, Modern Woodmen Sign Partnership Deal

May 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced a new partnership deal with Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal financial services organization offering life insurance protection for more than 140 years.

As part of the partnership, Modern Woodmen will be the naming rights partner to the Prairie Playground presented by Modern Woodmen of America and were the presenting sponsor of Baseball Mom Night on May 17th.

"We're thrilled to partner with the RoughRiders to enhance families' experiences at Riders Field," said Leah White, Modern Woodmen of America's chief marketing officer. "Together with our members, Modern Woodmen is committed to making a positive community impact and enhancing quality of life. Through this partnership, we can help provide a safe place for kids to play and recognize baseball moms - true everyday heroes, or, as we like to say, modern pioneers."

Modern Woodmen of America is a financial institution working toward improving the quality of life for their members and the communities where they live, work and play. Whether it is financial guidance or social, educational and volunteer activities, Modern Woodmen of America has served nearly 700,000 members since 1883.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Modern Woodmen to Riders Field and be a part of our ballpark experience through the Prairie Playground," Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager said. "The RoughRiders are always happy to work with companies that put an emphasis on the community and Modern Woodmen of America exemplifies those qualities."

The RoughRiders continue their homestand against the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) with game one at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20th.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







