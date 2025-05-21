Amarillo Walked off in Wednesday Matinee

May 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (18-23) fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks (14-26), 6-5, in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Whataburger Field. Bryce Willits delivered a walk-off single to hand the Hooks consecutive home victories.

Amarillo scored first in the opening stanza after Caleb Roberts blooped a single into right, scoring Tommy Troy. The Soddies added to their lead an inning later on Ivan Melendez 's sixth longball of the season, doubling the lead to 2-0.

The Hooks responded in the fourth on a two-run double inside the third base line to knot the game at two each. One inning later, Corpus Christi gained a 3-2 lead, courtesy of a solo shot from Edwin Díaz.

Each offense was silenced until the seventh inning stretch. Colin Barber added to the Hooks' advantage with a solo shot to right field to make it 4-2, while Díaz delivered an RBI single to push the lead to 5-2.

Amarillo evened the game in the eighth with a three-run frame. Melendez drove in one on a productive at-bat before Jack Hurley flared a two-out, two-RBI double into left field to tie the ballgame at 5-5.

A scoreless ninth sent the contest into extra frames. A lineout double play snuffed Amarillo's chances in the top of the 10th, sending the game to the bottom half still tied at five.

Corpus Christi managed two walks to load the bases, before Bryce Willits's walk-off single ended the proceedings today and sent Amarillo to their fourth straight defeat.

The six-game set rolls on from the Texas Gulf Coast with Thursday's contest set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Tomorrow's probables are a pair of right handers with Amarillo's RHP Dylan Ray (4-3, 4.10) and Corpus Christi's RHP Alex Santos III (0-2, 3.52).

POSTGAME NOTES

TROY STORY: The Stanford product wasted no time extending his current hit streak to 13 after a first-inning single on Wednesday... Tommy Troy has his second 13-game streak of 2025 after notching one from April 9 - 23...owns the longest active hit streak in the Texas League...is batting .319 (15-for-47) with three doubles, eight RBI and seven steals over his current span.

ALBRIGHT'S ALRIGHT: First out of the 'pen today was Luke Albright, as he turned in his longest appearance of the season, tossing 2.1 innings with four strikeouts...tied for his longest relief outing in his career (June 26, 2024 at Tulsa).

HISPANIC TITANIC: Checking in with a solo homer in the second-inning was Ivan Melendez, his sixth blast of the season...his home run total is tied for eighth in the Texas League this season, one behind team leaders LuJames Groover and Kristian Robinson ...has collected an RBI in six of his last 10 games and driven in 12 runs for the month of May, tying for 10th in the TL over that span.

JACK OF ALL TRADES: Today's center fielder, Jack Hurley, delivered a two-run double that tied the ballgame in the eighth...he currently holds a four-game hit streak, batting .429 (6-for-14) with a double, home run and four RBI.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.