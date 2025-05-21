Cedeño Walks off Wichita, Sanabria Finishes Triple Shy of Cycle

May 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Nerwilian Cedeño, making his Double-A debut for the San Antonio Missions (20-20), cracked an RBI double to score Cody Roberts all the way from first and walk-off the Wichita Wind Surge (22-18) in a 5-4 San Antonio victory. Cedeño stole the show from a series-opener that featured two San Diego Padres-Matt Waldron and Bryan Hoeing-on rehab assignments with the Missions.

The San Antonio offense struck first in the bottom of the second inning, taking a 1-0 lead after Romeo Sanabria, who hit a one-out double (7), came in to score on an RBI single by Marcos Castañon.

Waldron, the Padres knuckleballer, was the first major league arm to appear as he got the start for the Missions on a rehab assignment. Working back from an oblique strain that has had him sidelined for all of 2025, the former Missions pitched two scoreless frames before running into trouble in the third inning as Tanner Schobel led off with a single.

With a runner on, Luke Montz turned to Carter Loewen. Loewen loaded the bases after walking the first two batters he faced, then he coerced a double play on a ground ball hit by Rubel Cespedes. Schobel would score on the play, tying the game 1-1. Loewen got the final out of the inning to limit the damage.

The lone run in the inning would be credited to Waldron's line. Waldron finished the day pitching two innings while allowing three hits, one run and walking two Wichita batters.

Hoeing, taking a step towards a return to the Padres from a right shoulder strain, replaced Loewen out of the bullpen as the second San Diego pitcher to make a rehab appearance in the game. He pitched a scoreless fourth, giving the Missions a chance to break the tie in the bottom half of the inning.

With two outs in the home half of the fourth, Romeo Sanabria drove a Connor Prielipp pitch 383ft over the right field wall (5) to give San Antonio a 2-1 lead. San Antonio held onto that lead as Victor Lizarraga entered in relief.

Lizarraga, appearing only as a starter this year up until this point, pitched a scoreless fifth and sixth inning before the Wind Surge offense loaded the bases in the seventh inning. With Wichita threatening, Lizarraga got two outs before allowing a bases clearing three-run double to Kyler Fedko, which gave Wichita a 4-2 lead. Lizarraga completed three innings, allowing three runs on three hits while walking two and fanning one.

The Missions answered the Wind Surge offense in the seventh, getting a run off a 401ft solo shot (5) to left field by Marcos Castañon. The homer cut the San Antonio deficit to 4-3.

Josè Espada was the next man called upon out of the San Antonio bullpen and he pitched a scoreless eighth while striking out two. Bradgley Rodriguez entered to pitch a scoreless ninth, striking out two along the way, to give the Missions' bats one last chance.

Sanabria led off the inning with a bloop single for his fourth hit of the day, finishing his fourth four-hit game a triple shy of the cycle. Joshua Mears came into pinch run for him and later advanced to third on a single by Roberts. Castañon hit a fly ball deep enough to score Mears tagging at third to tie the game 4-4. That set the stage for Cedeño's walk off double, as he finished the day by earning his first two Missions hits along with his first Double-A RBI.

The Missions continue their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday, May 21 at 7:05 p.m. Jagger Haynes (2-1, 4.50) is on the bump for San Antonio while Aaron Rozek (2-1, 3.94) goes for the Wind Surge. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275. Fans can also visit the box office at Wolff Stadium on gamedays.







