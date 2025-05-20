Hurley Homers as Soddies Drop Opener to Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (18-21) fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks (13-26), 4-2, on Tuesday night at Whataburger Field. The Soddies' center fielder drove in both of Amarillo's two runs in the series opening pitching duel

It was smooth sailing in the opening frame for the Amarillo starter as Roman Angelo struck out the side in order to open the second series of the 12-game Sod Poodles road trip.

The Hooks cracked the scoreboard first, taking the lead on a John Garcia RBI single in the home second. Amarillo would knot the score at one apiece after Jack Hurley singled up the middle to bring Ivan Melendez around in the top of the fourth.

Not long after the game was evened, a wild pitch scored Bryan Lavastida in the bottom of the fourth. The Hooks extended their lead to two after Garcia collected his second RBI of the evening on a sacrifice fly.

Garcia came through again for the Hooks in the eighth, driving in his third run of the night on a base knock to center to put Corpus Christi up, 4-1.

In their final turn at-bat, Hurley launched a solo blast to center field to cut the deficit to two, but that would be all the Sod Poodles could muster in the ninth, falling to the Hooks by a 4-2 score.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The Soddies will send RHP Jose Cabrera (2-1, 4.85) to the mound, while RHP Jackson Nezuh (1-5, 5.04) gets the starting nod for Corpus Christi.

POSTGAME NOTES

JACK OF ALL TRADES: Checking in with a multi-hit game tonight was Jack Hurley as the center fielder went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base...he's reached base safely in five straight games, collecting a hit in four of those contests...batting .304 (14-for-46) for the month of May with three doubles, a triple, and two home runs.

BILLIE JEAN WALTERS: Going 1-for-3 as this evening's shortstop was Jean Walters ...has reached base safely in each of this most recent five games...has recorded a hit in four of his last five games, batting at a .333 (5-for-15) clip over that span.

ALEC BAKER, CANDLESTICK MAKER: Firing two innings of scoreless relief this evening was Alec Baker, picking up three strikeouts along the way...he owns a 3.50 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP for the year...ranks second on the team in IP (18.0), trailing only Luke Albright (19.0).

ARM BARNES: Tossing a scoreless frame out of the bullpen tonight was Zach Barnes, walking a batter and recording a strikeout in his inning of work...was his 15th appearance of the year, tied for most in the Texas League this season...has yet to allow a run in May, hurling 5.1 innings in six appearances, striking out three batters while allowing only two hits and a walk.

WHY WAS SIX AFRAID OF SEVEN?: Amarillo's seven, eight, and nine hitters accounted for five of the Sod Poodles' six hits this evening...marks the second most knocks from the bottom of the order in a game this season for Amarillo (7, April 22 vs. San Antonio).







