Garcia Plates Three, Hooks Capture Series-Opening Win

May 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - John Garcia matched his season-high with three RBIs on Tuesday night, sending the Hooks to a 4-2 victory over Amarillo before 3,231 fans at Whataburger Field.

In winning the series opener, Corpus Christi has claimed four of the last five contests.

Edwin Díaz and Bryce Willits, who were signed as free agents by the Astros this week, both reached base three times in their first game with Corpus Christi. Díaz and Willits worked walks to start a two-out rally in the second. Garcia cashed in with an RBI single into center for a 1-0 Hooks lead.

With the game level at 1, Bryan Lavastida coaxed a free pass to begin the Corpus Christi fourth. Lavastida, who went 9-for-15 (.600) with nine runs in four games last week at Frisco, wound up scoring after advancing via a stolen base, walk, and wild pitch. Garcia added a sac fly for a 3-1 Hooks edge.

Lefty Luis Angel Rodriguez pitched two perfect innings in his first start since April 15.

Brody Rodning, making his 2025 Hooks debut, stranded two singles in a scoreless third.

Manuel Urias improved to 2-0 on the season by holding the Sod Poodles to one run from from the fourth through the seventh.

After surrendering a lead-off infield single, Alimber Santa set down three in a row, including back-to-back Ks to end the eighth.

Garcia, hitting .303 with eight RBIs in his last nine games, provided insurance in the eighth with an other run-scoring base hit. Díaz scored his third run of the game after reaching via a single into right.

Tyler Guilfoil earned his second save in as many tries by retiring three of four in the Amarillo ninth.







