Amarillo Blanks Blue Ghosts

May 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Sod Poodles made it back-to-back wins Friday night, clipping Corpus Christi by a 1-0 score before 4,723 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, playing as the Blue Ghosts this weekend in honor of the USS Lexington CV-16, squandered fine performances by Joey Mancini and Alimber Santa.

Mancini matched his longest outing of the year, spreading five hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings. The lone blemish came on a two-out RBI double in the sixth.

Santa, who also equaled his deepest performance of the season, pitched the remainder of the game. After dispatching eight of the first nine batters, the hard-throwing right-hander stranded the bases loaded in the ninth.

Santa, who breezed four batters against two hits and one walk, owns a 1.21 ERA in 14 assignments on the year.

The Blue Ghosts mustered 10 hits but stranded 13 on base.

John Garcia, Edwin Díaz, and Austin Deming each reached base three times with a pair of singles.

Garcia has hit safely in 9 of his last 11 games, batting .328 with eight RBIs. Díaz is 6-for-16 with six runs, two homers and three RBIs in his 4 Hooks assignments.

Corpus Christi's two extra-base hits were doubles by Bryce Willits and Rowdey Jordan.







