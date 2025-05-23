Cards Win Sixth Straight with Extra Inning Victory

May 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - The Springfield Cardinals won a wild back-and-forth Friday night ballgame over the Tulsa Drillers 9-8 in ten innings. WIth the victory, Springfield extended their season-best win streak to six straight games.

DECISIONS:

W: Ricardo Velez (2-0)

L: Christian Suarez (1-1)

NOTES:

The Cardinals plated three runs in the top of the first.

Nathan Church extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with a single in the first.

After taking an early lead, Tulsa scored six unanswered runs.

Springfield came back to tie the game with two runs in the top of the eighth. Darlin Moquete drove in the tying run with a single.

Carlos Linarez drove home the go-ahead run with a two-strike, two-out single in the tenth inning.

ON DECK:

Cardinals (23-20) at Drillers (18-25), Saturday, May 24, 7 PM CT at ONEOK Field

LHP Ixan Henderson (3-1, 2.40) vs RHP Chris Campos (1-1, 4.54)

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and SpringfieldCardinals.com







