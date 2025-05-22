Roby Goes Six Strong, Cardinals Win Fifth Straight

May 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - Tekoah Roby pitched allowed two runs over a season-high six innings to record his first quality start and lead the Springfield Cardinals to a 9-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. Roby struck out six, allowed four hits and did not issue a walk for his second-straight start.

DECISIONS:

W: Tekoah Roby (2-2)

L: Peter Huebeck (0-3)

NOTES:

- The Cardinals won their fifth-straight game to mark the team's best win streak this season.

- Ramon Mendoza slugged a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, and now leads the team with 23 RBI.

- Nathan Church went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games, matching his season-high.

- Leonardo Bernal went 2-for-5 with two RBI and has now driven in 10 runs through the first three games of the series.

ON DECK:

- Cardinals (22-20) at Drillers (18-24), Friday, May 23, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- RHP Leonardo Taveras (2-1, 7.27) vs. LHP Jackson Ferris (2-3, 5.23)

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







