Roby Goes Six Strong, Cardinals Win Fifth Straight
May 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, OK - Tekoah Roby pitched allowed two runs over a season-high six innings to record his first quality start and lead the Springfield Cardinals to a 9-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. Roby struck out six, allowed four hits and did not issue a walk for his second-straight start.
DECISIONS:
W: Tekoah Roby (2-2)
L: Peter Huebeck (0-3)
NOTES:
- The Cardinals won their fifth-straight game to mark the team's best win streak this season.
- Ramon Mendoza slugged a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, and now leads the team with 23 RBI.
- Nathan Church went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games, matching his season-high.
- Leonardo Bernal went 2-for-5 with two RBI and has now driven in 10 runs through the first three games of the series.
ON DECK:
- Cardinals (22-20) at Drillers (18-24), Friday, May 23, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field
- RHP Leonardo Taveras (2-1, 7.27) vs. LHP Jackson Ferris (2-3, 5.23)
- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
Texas League Stories from May 22, 2025
- Roby Goes Six Strong, Cardinals Win Fifth Straight - Springfield Cardinals
- Wichita Edged out by San Antonio - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travs Rout Naturals with Shutout - Arkansas Travelers
- Mitchell's Two-Run Single Fuels 4-3 Frisco Win over Midland - Frisco RoughRiders
- Sod Poodles Hitting Clinic Leads to Thursday Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Wind Surge Wiggle out of Trouble to Defeat Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Wind Surge Even Series over the Missions - Wichita Wind Surge
- Church's Grand Slam Starts Big Night for Cards - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Drop Second Straight to Cards - Tulsa Drillers
- Travs Stage Huge Rally to Top Naturals - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Roby Goes Six Strong, Cardinals Win Fifth Straight
- Church's Grand Slam Starts Big Night for Cards
- Cards Crush Three Homers to Take Opener in Tulsa
- Wetherholt Homers in Second Straight Game, Cards Win Series
- Wetherholt Blasts Tying Homer, Sparks Winning Rally