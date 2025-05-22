Travs Stage Huge Rally to Top Naturals

May 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springdale, AR - Down five runs early, the Arkansas Travelers scored seven unanswered runs and pulled out a 7-5 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night. Jared Sundstrom led the offense by posting a three hit game with a double and a home run. The early deficit was erased with a five run rally in the fourth inning before the Travs took the lead in the fifth. A bullpen trio of Taylor Floyd, Juan Burgos and Brandyn Garcia combined for 4.2 scoreless innings and nine strikeouts to close out the win. Floyd was the winning pitcher with Garcia netting a save.

Moments That Mattered.

* All five Travs runs in the fourth inning came with two out. Yoyner Fajardo's swinging bunt brought the first man home. Hogan Windish followed with a two-run double and then Axel Sanchez blasted a tying home run to center field.

* With two out in the fifth, Sundstrom beat out an infield roller, scoring Victor Labrada for the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jared Sundstrom: 3-3, BB, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Taylor Floyd: Win, 1.2 IP, BB, 3 K

* RHP Juan Burgos: 2 IP, H, 4 K

News and Notes

* The five run comeback was the biggest of the season for the Travs in a win. It was the 12th come from behind victory of the year.

* Travs pitching combined to strike out a season high 13.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday with lefty Reid VanScoter (0-0, 5.79) starting for Arkansas against righty Henry Williams (4-1, 4.81). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







