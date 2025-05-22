Wichita Edged out by San Antonio

May 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (May 22, 2025)-Aaron Sabato homered as the Wichita Wind Surge dropped a close 2-1 ballgame to the San Antonio Missions at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. While Wichita put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth, it wasn't enough to tie the game and compete for a potential second straight win.

Francisco Acuna opened the bottom of the first with a home run over the left field wall. Besides that leadoff long ball, neither team would put any more tallies against the respective Wichita and San Antonio starters Ricky Castro and Henry Baez.

Sabato slugged a solo shot to right in the top of the seventh to tie the game 1-1. He is now two long balls away from the Wind Surge individual franchise record.

Nerwilian Cedeño singled back up the middle to score Marcos Castañon in the bottom of the eighth to give the Missions a 2-1 lead. While Wichita put the tying run on second base, that runner would be stranded there after a game-ending strikeout in the top of the ninth.

Pierson Ohl fell to 2-1 after receiving the loss. Over three innings, he gave up an earned run on three hits with a trio of strikeouts as the lone Wind Surge reliever used in the ballgame.

POSTGAME NOTES

Aaron Sabato is now two home runs shy of the Wichita Wind Surge individual franchise record. He has also reached base in 14 straight games.

Tanner Schobel is up to an 11-game hitting streak.

Gabby Gonzalez finishes 3-for-4, recording his first multi-hit game with Wichita this season. He's gotten a hit in every game this series.

Ricky Castro throws his best start in May, giving up just an earned run over five innings.

The Wind Surge are now a game back of the Arkansas Travelers for first place in the Texas League North following the loss.

Wichita continues the series with the San Antonio Missions on May 23 at 7:05 PM. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Tulsa Drillers starting May 27. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







