Travs Rout Naturals with Shutout

May 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - Reid VanScoter threw the first five innings of a combined two-hit shutout and Hunter Fitz-Gerald blasted a pair of home runs in a 9-0 win for the Arkansas Travelers over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday night. VanScoter authored his longest outing of the year so far on 65 pitches earning his first win in his fourth start. Peyton Alford, Jimmy Kingsbury and Michael Hobbs closed out the blanking. Fitz-Gerald set the tone with a solo shot in the first before adding a three-run blast in the seventh, finishing the night with three hits. Jared Sundstrom also went deep and Nick Raposo hit a double and a triple as part of a 13 hit attack.

Moments That Mattered.

* Fitz-Gerald drove one out to the opposite field in the opening inning and the Travs went on to score in each of the first three frames.

* VanScoter put down the final 10 hitters he faced, striking out three of the last five.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 3-5, 2 runs, 2 HR, 4 RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 2-4, 2 runs, 2B, 3B, RBI

* LHP Reid VanScoter: Win, 5 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Fitz-Gerald posted the first multi-homer game of his career and matched his career best with four runs batted in.

* It was the fourth shutout of the season for the Travs and first in exactly one month.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday with lefty Adam Seminaris (2-2, 2.53) starting for Arkansas against lefty Hunter Owen (1-1, 5.16). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







