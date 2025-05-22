Church's Grand Slam Starts Big Night for Cards

May 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - Nathan Church blasted a grand slam, the first of his career, in the second inning to help the Springfield Cardinals to a 13-3 rout of the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday Night at ONEOK Field. Leonardo Bernal added a two-run homer, marking his second-straight game with a home run, in a six-run sixth inning that put the game away for the Cardinals.

DECISIONS:

W: Andrew Marrero (3-0)

L: Jacob Meador (0-4)

NOTES:

- Springfield drew 10 walks in the game. Each player walked at least once.

- The Cardinals have won four-straight to match their longest winning streak of the season and improved their record to 21-20. It marks their first winning record since they were 8-7 on April 19.

- Max Rajcic allowed three runs on five hits over 3.1 innings in his eighth start of the season.

- Andrew Marrero earned the win his 2.2 scoreless innings of relief.

ON DECK:

- Springfield (21-20) at Tulsa (18-23), 7 p.m. CT, Thursday, May 22 at ONEOK Field

- RHP Tekoah Roby (1-2, 3.10) vs. RHP Peter Huebeck (0-2, 4.15)

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.