Wind Surge Wiggle out of Trouble to Defeat Missions

May 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions (20-21) stranded 10 runners on base as they fell 6-4 to the Wichita Wind Surge (23-18). Francisco Acuña tallied three hits in the leadoff spot, and the Missions out-hit the Wind Surge, but Wichita held on to even up the series.

The Wind Surge wasted no time scoring against Missions starter Jagger Haynes. Aaron Sabato sprayed an RBI single to center before Andrew Cossetti doubled in another run, making it 2-0 Wichita in the first inning.

In the second inning, a double steal saw Kala'i Rosario cross the plate after the throw home got away. Then Cossetti added an RBI single to his night while expanding Wichita's lead to 4-0.

As Aaron Rozek held the Missions down, the Wind Surge kept applying pressure on Haynes. They loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, which knocked Haynes out of the game in favor of Josè Geraldo. It only took Geraldo one pitch to induce a 6-4-3 double play and put out the fire.

San Antonio managed to scratch a run across in the fifth when Brandon Valenzuela bounced an RBI single off the first baseman Sabato. The run-scoring hit also forced the Wind Surge to pull Rozek. Mike Paredes took over with the tying-run at the plate, but he got Moisès Gòmez to fly out, ending the threat with Wichita still up 4-1.

Andrew Moore came in for San Antonio in the sixth inning and walked the bases loaded. Moore recorded two outs but exited for Eduarniel Nùñez, who walked the first man he faced to add a tally to the Wind Surge advantage. They led 5-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

With Paredes still in the game for Wichita, Ripken Reyes looped an RBI single to right field, bringing the Missions within 5-2. Paredes immediately picked off Reyes, however, to wrap up the sixth.

Nùñez stayed in the game to throw a clean seventh, bringing the Missions right back to the plate. Paredes walked two and allowed a single to load the bases with nobody out. After a strikeout, Gòmez drew a walk to bring home a run. Paredes left the game and passed the jam onto Jaylen Nowlin, who allowed an infield RBI single to Romeo Sanabria. Nowlin escaped by getting a flyout and a groundout, but the Missions trailed by just one run after seven innings of play.

Feeling the squeeze, the Wind Surge tacked on another run in the eighth off Ryan Och. With two outs in the frame, an Och wild pitch let Jorel Ortega scurry home to make it 6-4 Wichita.

Jake Higginbotham tossed a perfect ninth for San Antonio to keep the game at 6-4. Cody Laweryson, who had entered in the eighth, nailed down the final three outs and secured his fifth save of the season along with the Wichita victory.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday, May 22 at 7:05 p.m. when they become the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio. Righty Henry Baez (1-1, 3.11) takes the mound for San Antonio while right-hander Ricky Castro (0-3, 6.94) goes for Wichita.







