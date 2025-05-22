Drillers Fall to Springfield Again

May 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Chris Newell of the Tulsa Drillers rounds the bases

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell) Chris Newell of the Tulsa Drillers rounds the bases(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers struggles against the Springfield Cardinals continued on Thursday night as the Redbirds delivered another big offensive game. The result was a 9-3 victory for the Cards, their third straight over the Drillers, at ONEOK Field. In the three games, Springfield has scored a total of 29 runs on 36 hits, including 6 home runs.

The Cardinals big game on Thursday began in the first inning when Chase Davis singled home the first run.

Chris Newell matched Springfield's run with his solo home run in the second, tying the game at 1-1.

Springfield plated five more runs over the third and fourth innings, which was capped by Ramon Mendoza's two-run homer that increased the lead to 6-1.

Following a double to begin the Drillers half of the fourth, Damon Keith singled to center to drive in Tulsa's second run.

A bases-loaded walk and a two-run single in the seventh allowed the Cardinals to increase their lead to 9-2.

The Drillers final run of the night was driven in on John Rhodes' seventh-inning RBI single.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Mendoza's home run was the Cardinals sixth in three days, accounting for 12 of their 29 runs.

*Ezequiel Pagan, Keith and Newell finished with two hits each. For Keith, it was his 11th multi-hit game of the season, which leads the Drillers.

*Newell's home run was his sixth of the season. Five of the six homers hit by Newell have been solo shots.

*It was another tough night for a Drillers starting pitcher. Coming off being named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week, Peter Heubeck was charged with the loss after giving up six runs over 4.0 innings.

*Reliever Livan Reinoso worked two more scoreless innings to keep his ERA with the Drillers at 0.00.

*Antonio Knowles pitched a scoreless eighth for his sixth straight scoreless outing over 7.1 innings.

UP NEXT

The two teams will continue their six-game series with game four on Friday night at ONEOK Field. It will also begin the first of three straight Firework Shows to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday. Game time will be 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

SPR - RHP Leonardo Taveras (2-1, 7.27 ERA)

TUL - LHP Jackson Ferris (2-3, 5.23 ERA)

Images from this story







Texas League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.