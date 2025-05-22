Baez Dazzles as Late Heroics Boost Flying Chanclas over Wind Surge

SAN ANTONIO - Once again, the Missions, playing as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (21-21), relied on some late inning heroics, and once again it was Nerwilian Cedeño putting on the cape. Cedeño, after hitting a walk-off double in Tuesday night's opener, hit a go-ahead single in the bottom of the eighth to give San Antonio a 2-1 win over the Wichita Wind Surge (23-19).

A low-scoring pitcher's duel between Wichita and San Antonio was on the menu Thursday night as the Flying Chanclas sent Henry Baez to the mound against Wind Surge righty Ricky Castro.

In the first chance for the bats, Franciso Acuña gave Wichita starter Ricky Castro a warm welcome to San Antonio, blasting a leadoff homer (6) on Castro's seventh pitch of the game. San Antonio is now 9-3 when scoring first so far in 2025.

The lone run was all Baez needed while on the mound as he held the Wind Surge to just three hits, walking one and hitting one through five and two thirds. He finished the day striking out six to give him the team lead at 45 Ks on the year.

Stephen Jones entered to relieve Baez with two outs in the sixth and got the final out of the inning before continuing his outing into the top half of the seventh. In the frame, Jones gave up a solo blast to Aaron Sabato, tying the game 1-1. This was the first earned run Jones has given up since April 19.

Jones completed the inning, finishing his outing before Bradgley Rodriguez took the hill for the eighth. Rodriguez struck out one and tossed a scoreless inning to give the Flying Chanclas a chance to regain the lead.

With the game still knotted, Marcos Castañon drilled a ball over Wichita centerfielder Kyler Fedko's head to lead off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Wichita reliever Pierson Ohl. Then it was Cedeño who drove home the run to give Flying Chanclas de San Antonio the lead at 2-1.

Following the go-ahead score, San Antonio closer Manuel Castro was lights out in the ninth. Despite hitting the first batter, he retired the Wind Surge in order and sealed the comeback victory for Flying Chanclas de San Antonio.

