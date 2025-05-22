Mitchell's Two-Run Single Fuels 4-3 Frisco Win over Midland
May 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders staved off the Midland RockHounds 4-3 on Thursday from Riders Field.
Midland (24-18) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after Brennan Milone stung a solo homer in the top of the first inning and another solo shot in the top of the third inning.
Frisco (24-17) countered in the bottom of the third when Theo Hardy scored on a wild pitch, trimming the RockHounds lead to 2-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, Hardy hit a game-tying single and Tucker Mitchell rolled a two-run single to propel the Riders to a 4-2 lead.
Midland then countered in the top of the eighth when Milone slammed his third home run of the game, setting a career best and pulling the RockHounds to within a run.
In the bottom of the ninth, Frisco reliever Gerardo Carrillo struck out his first two batters, then allowed back-to-back singles before punching out Drew Swift to secure a 4-3 victory. He is the ninth different RoughRider to earn a save in 2025.
Frisco starter Josh Stephan (3-1) snatched the victory, allowing two runs while striking out six across five innings. Midland starter James Gonzalez (2-2) took the loss, allowing four runs across five innings.
Notes to Know:
-Frisco recaptured a half game lead on Midland for first place in the Texas League South with 28 games left in the first half.
-RoughRiders pitching struck out 15 batters for the second time this week, also whiffing Midland 15 times in the 12-3 loss on Tuesday, May 20th.
-RHP Janser Lara retired all six batters faced in the sixth and seventh innings, striking out four of them. Lara has pitched six-straight innings without an earned run.
-Carrillo earned his first Minor League save since August 13th, 2022 with High-A Wilmington (Washington affiliate) against Brooklyn.
-Josh Hatcher extended his hitting streak to eight games while Abimelec Ortiz upped his on-base streak to 12.
Frisco and Midland battle again at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 23rd. Riders RHP Ben Anderson (1-3, 5.34) is slated to face Midland RHP Kyle Robinson (Double-A debut). Promotions include Mental Health Night and Postgame Fireworks presented by Dallas Morning News.
