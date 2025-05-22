Drillers Drop Second Straight to Cards

May 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - For the second straight game, the Springfield Cardinals flexed their offensive muscles Wednesday against the Tulsa Drillers. One night after totaling 16 hits, the Cardinals erupted for 13 runs on 11 hits and handed the Drillers a 13-3 loss at ONEOK Field.

The stars of Tuesday's victory for the Cards shined again in Wednesday's win. Nathan Church got the big night started with a grand slam homer in the second inning.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal went 2-4, including a homer, and drove in two runs.

The Redbirds did much of their damage in two innings. They scored five runs in the second inning and topped that with a six-run sixth inning.

Offensively for the Drillers, Ezquiel Pagán got a hard-earned RBI for their first run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Tulsa's other two runs came in the fourth inning on a wild pitch and an error from the Cards.

It was a tough night for Tulsa pitchers, including starter Jacob Meador. Meador suffered the loss after being charged with seven runs in 3.1 innings.

Control was an issue for the Drillers who entered the game leading the league in walks surrendered. Tulsa used six different pitchers in the game and the group combined for ten walks.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Tulsa shortstop Sean McLain continued to swing a hot bat. McLain went 2-4 and has recorded two hits in six of his past ten games. Since May 7, he is hitting .306 and has raised his season average by nearly 100 points.

*The game featured a total of 22 walks compared to just 16 combined hits for the two teams. Tulsa pitchers issued 10 of the walks while Springfield hurlers allowed 12.

*Kole Myers walked four times and Chris Newell and Griffin Lockwood-Powell walked three times each for the Drillers.

*One of the only pitching highlights from the game came from Tulsa position player Nick Biddison. He pitched the ninth and set the Cards down in order.

*Church and Bernal have been outstanding in the first two games of the six-game series. Church has four hits, scored four runs and driven in four over the two games. Bernal has been even better, going 5-7 with 2 homers and 7 RBI.

UP NEXT

The two teams will continue their six-game series with game three on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. Game time will be 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

SPR - RHP Tekoah Roby (1-2, 3.10 ERA)

TUL - RHP Peter Heubeck (0-2, 4.15 ERA)







