Wind Surge Even Series over the Missions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Andrew Cossetti drove in a pair of runs in a 6-4 win for the Wichita Wind Surge, who never trailed the San Antonio Missions at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. The series is now tied up at a game apiece in the Texas League interdivisional matchup between the Wind Surge and Missions.

Aaron Sabato cracked a single to center in the top of the first for the game's first run. Cossetti doubled toward the left field corner in the next at-bat for another RBI knock and a 2-0 Wichita lead after a pair of two-out run-scoring hits.

After Kala'i Rosario stole home on a rundown, Cossetti singled in his second RBI in the top of the third to double the Wind Surge lead.

Brandon Valenzuela got the Missions on the board with an infield single in the bottom of the fifth to make it a three-run game. It marked the first half inning of three where a run came across, and the scoreboard read 5-2 Wichita after six.

An infield single by Romeo Sanabria followed a Moisés Gomez bases-loaded walk to bring the game within a run in the last of the seventh. Jorel Ortega gave the Wind Surge a two-run lead again at 6-4 by scampering home on a wild pitch with two outs in the top of the eighth.

Ben Ross ended the eighth on a massive 6-4 double play with the tying run on base before Cody Laweryson threw a routine ninth to give Wichita their first win of the series.

Mike Paredes improved to 6-0 with the win after serving as the first reliever out of the bullpen. He surrendered three earned runs with three walks and as many strikeouts over an inning and two-thirds. Laweryson got his fifth save of the season with the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

Mike Paredes leads the Texas League in wins (6).

Cody Laweryson leads the Wind Surge in saves (5).

Andrew Cossetti records his third multi-RBI game of the season.

Jorel Ortega walks three times, scoring twice out of the number nine spot in the lineup.

Wichita has won seven times wearing red jerseys, ranking second this season, trailing their home white uniforms (8).

The Wind Surge continues the series with the San Antonio Missions on May 22 at 7:05 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Tulsa Drillers starting May 27.







