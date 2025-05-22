Sod Poodles Hitting Clinic Leads to Thursday Win

May 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (19-23) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (14-27), 10-3, on Thursday night at Whataburger Field. Backed by the fourth straight quality start from Dylan Ray, Amarillo puts up double-digit runs to earn the win.

Despite two quick outs to open play, the Sod Poodles scratched three runs in the opening frame as five consecutive walks brought two runs across to give Amarillo the early lead. Jose Fernandez sprinted home from third on a dropped third strike with two away, plating the third run of the inning.

Following a 1-2-3 first inning from Ray, the Sod Poodles added another notch on the scoreboard as LuJames Groover collected his first of three hits on the evening, an RBI single to center to extend the Amarillo lead to four in the second.

Corpus Christi found their way into the run column in the third with a sacrifice fly, but the Sod Poodles quickly responded with Jack Hurley crushing a solo home run to open the fourth.

After the Hooks added a solo blast off the bat of Edwin Diaz in the home half of the fourth, Rowdey Jordan added another Corpus Christi run with a sacrifice fly later in the frame.

Fernandez again contributed to the growing Amarillo run total in the fifth as he knocked an RBI single and later scored on Ivan Melendez's two-run bomb to give the Sod Poodles an 8-3 advantage.

A Groover RBI double in the sixth and a Drake Osborn RBI single in the seventh boosted the lead to seven, capping the scoring for the night, closing out the 10-3 victory for Amarillo.

The Sod Poodles are back in action tomorrow with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled for Friday night. Amarillo will send LHP Avery Short (2-3, 5.06) to the hill while RHP Joey Mancini (0-2, 4.26) will toe the rubber for the Hooks.

POSTGAME NOTES

NO-HIT WONDER: Three runs were scored by the Sod Poodles in the first inning of play tonight, scoring them without recording a hit in the inning...it is the most runs the Sod Poodles have scored in a single inning without registering a hit in franchise history...entering tonight, the most runs Amarillo has scored in an inning with no hits recorded was two in the ninth inning on May 22, 2022.

RAY-BANS: Firing six innings while allowing three runs on three hits with seven strikeouts tonight was Dylan Ray...is the only pitcher in Double-A baseball with four consecutive quality starts while striking out at least seven batters in each contest...the last Sod Poodle to accomplish the feat was Drey Jameson from August 5-22 where he struck out 41 batters over 27.1 innings in four starts.

JACK OF ALL TRADES: Clubbing his second home run of the current series tonight was Jack Hurley...has hit safely in six of his last seven games and currently holds a five game hit streak, batting .389 (7-for-18) over that span...has driven in five runs in each of his most recent three games.

HISPANIC TITANIC: Launching his seventh home run of the year tonight was Ivan Melendez...has collected a home run in three of his most recent four games......has scored in four straight games...has driven in 11 runs over 12 games since May 8, tied for 7th in the TL over that span.







