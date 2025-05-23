Wind Surge Drop Second Straight Against Missions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Darren Bowen threw five no-hit innings as the Wichita Wind Surge lost 2-1 to the San Antonio Missions at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Wind Surge batters Rubel Cespedes and Andrew Cossetti also hit a triple each in Friday night's contest in the Alamo City.

Joshua Mears stole home on an appeal throw toward second base to give San Antonio a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Ben Ross would later tie the game on an RBI double near the Missions' bullpen in the left field foul ground in the top of the fifth.

All Knotted Up In San Antonio!

Ben Ross doubles off the side wall in left field, and Aaron Sabato scores all the way from first.

The Wichita and San Antonio starters brought their best in a pitcher's duel for the second straight night. Bowen threw five innings of no-hit baseball with an earned run, three walks, and four strikeouts. Sam Whiting recorded six punchouts over four and one-third innings, yielding just two hits.

Brandon Valenzuela, who reached on a fly ball that dropped in left center, scored on an infield error to give the Missions a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Michael Martinez prevented a potential second run from scoring in the frame by glove flipping a bouncing bunted ball to Noah Cardenas at the plate in time for the out.

While Aaron Sabato reached on a single to left with two outs in the top of the ninth, San Antonio reliever Jose Espada rung up the following batter on strikes to end the game.

Martinez takes his second loss of the season out of the bullpen. Over an inning of work, an unearned run came across on a hit and a walk.

POSTGAME NOTES

The two triples are the most by the Wind Surge in a game this season. Rubel Cespedes hit his first triple at the Double-A level, while Andrew Cossetti hit his fifth; both were their respective firsts in 2025.

Darren Bowen is the fourth Wichita starter to exit the game without giving up a hit over a minimum of three innings, joining Trent Baker (April 6, 2025), Connor Prielipp (April 26, 2025), and Christian MacLeod (April 29, 2025).

Aaron Sabato records his fifth two-hit game and seventh overall multi-hit game of the season.

The Wind Surge have fallen in consecutive games by a 2-1 score; they now stand at 4-9 in one-run games and 9-16 in games where their opponent scores first.

Christian MacLeod gets the start in the fifth game of the series tomorrow night.

Wichita continues the series with the San Antonio Missions on May 24 at 7:05 PM. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Tulsa Drillers starting May 27. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







