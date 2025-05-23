Kumar Rocker Expected to Rehab with RoughRiders

May 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker is expected to begin his rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday, May 23rd at 7:05 p.m. when the RoughRiders face the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) from Riders Field.

The Watkinsville, Georgia native was placed on the 15-Day Injured List after his April 23rd start with right shoulder impingement after going 1-3 with an 8.10 ERA over his five starts in 2025.

In 2024, he debuted with the RoughRiders, allowing just one run over 19.2 innings in five starts (0.46 ERA) while collecting 29 strikeouts. From there, he made two starts in Triple-A Round Rock before making three starts for the Rangers to finish the season.

The former Vanderbilt star was a first-round pick by the New York Mets in 2021 (10th overall), but did not sign. In 2022, he was selected with the third overall pick and elected to sign with the Rangers.

With the Commodores, Rocker was one of the best pitchers in the nation alongside former RoughRider and Ranger Jack Leiter. Rocker was a unanimous First-Team All-American, leading the country with 14 wins and 179 strikeouts. Over his three years, he had a 2.89 ERA with 321 strikeouts in 236.2 innings.

Frisco takes on Midland at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 23rd from Riders Field. Promotions include Mental Health Night and the Postgame Fireworks presented by Dallas Morning News.

