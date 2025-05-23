Hooks and CHRISTUS Spohn Announce Winners for Scholars of Tomorrow Program

May 23, 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - The Corpus Christi Hooks and CHRISTUS Health have partnered together to extend the education of 10 area high school students. As part of the CHRISTUS Spohn Scholars of Tomorrow program, a $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to 10 high schoolers to continue their education with a focus on the health care field.

"It's always exciting to spearhead a community effort like this, especially when we can join forces with a great partner like CHRISTUS Health," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "We at the Hooks look forward to reinvesting in our area and cannot wait to see these incredible students enter an important industry such as health care in the Coastal Bend."

A group of judges from both CHRISTUS Spohn and the Corpus Christi Hooks carefully reviewed each student's essay describing how they will pursue a career in health care, how CHRISTUS Health has impacted their lives, and what being a health care professional means to them. After consideration, 10 winners have been selected:

Madyson Edwards - Orange Grove High School

Ava Adams - Ben Bolt Palito Blanco High School

Illiana Arias - Tuloso-Midway High School

Eric Swisher - Odem High School

Tayden Grimes - Woodsboro High School

Aubrey Guerra - Moody High School

Madilynn Coronado - Santa Gertrudis Academy High School

Leeara Herrera - Robstown Early College High School

Alyssa Rivera - Alice High School

Landin Ford - Tuloso-Midway High School

"It is an incredible honor to be able to provide these remarkable students with this type of scholarship opportunity," said Dominic Dominguez, CEO of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. "We are excited to see how these students excel in their health care careers and hope to see them within the halls of our hospital one day."

The Hooks and CHRISTUS Health would like to once again congratulate each student for submitting an entry and look forward to highlighting our winners at a Hooks game during the 2025 season!







