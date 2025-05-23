Naturals Drop Travs in Friday Game

May 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springdale, AR - An early deficit was too much to overcome as the Arkansas Travelers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night. The Travs offense had chances, especially early in the game but finished the night going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Naturals starter Hunter Owen worked five-plus innings to get the win and Brandon Johnson closed it with two perfect innings for his seventh save. Danny Wirchansky was tagged with the loss.

Moments That Mattered.

* Hits by Victor Labrada and Connor Charping to open the game put runners at first and third but the Travs failed to score in the opening inning.

* Already leading, the Naturals put up a three-spot in the second inning highlighted by and RBI double from Dustin Dickerson and an RBI triple by Sam Ruta.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Nick Davila: 2 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K

* RHP Yorlin Calderon: 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Labrada extended his hitting streak to eight.

* The Travs lead the TL North Division first half title race by one game with 26 to play.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday with righty Dylan File (1-1, 5.35) starting for Arkansas against lefty Ryan Ramsey (3-0, 3.24). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







