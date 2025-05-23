Sod Poodles Shut Out Hooks In 1-0 Pitcher's Duel

May 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (20-23) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (14-28), 1-0, on Friday evening at Whataburger Field. Five Amarillo pitchers combined to blank the Hooks, evening up the series and secured Amarillo's 20th win of the 2025 campaign.

Both starters showed their stuff to start this one, posting zeros in the first five frames. Avery Short labored in the first two frames, but stranded five combined Hooks and collected four strikeouts.

Amarillo broke through for the only run tonight in the top of the sixth. LuJames Groover hit a one-out single into left field for his second hit of the night. Caleb Roberts provided the big hit, connecting for a two-out double that rolled all the way to the wall in right center. Groover scored all the way from first base to give the Soddies the 1-0 advantage.

The Hooks loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half. The hosts appeared to tie the ballgame on a wild pitch. However, the throw to the plate hit the runner, resulting in the out at home. The Soddies made a pitching change and had Alfred Morillo enter mid-count. His 2-2 pitch was swung on and missed to squash the threat and keep it 1-0.

Morillo added his second strikeout in his full inning of work, finishing with 1.1 scoreless frames in relief.

Philip Abner recorded a scoreless eighth, helped by Gavin Conticello 's sixth outfield assist of the season that caught Rowdey Jordan trying to stretch a double into a triple.

Landon Sims entered for the ninth. With the tying and winning runs in scoring position, Sims got Bryan Lavastida to line out to Tommy Troy, completing the shutout victory and receiving the well-earned save.

The series continues on Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Taking the mound for Amarillo will be LHP Spencer Giesting (3-1, 3.43) while Corpus Christi counters with LHP Trey Dombroski (1-3, 3.95).

POSTGAME NOTES

ZERO TO HERO: Five Amarillo arms combined for the second shutout of the season tonight...the quintet of Avery Short, Zach Barnes, Alfred Morillo, Philip Abner and Landon Sims kept the Hooks off the scoreboard and punched out nine...both shutouts have occurred on the road this month with tonight's performance joining a four-hit shutout of Midland on May 3...this is Amarillo's first shutout at Whataburger Field since a five-hit 3-0 victory on May 3, 2023.

MOVIN' AND GROOVER: After a 3-for-4 ledger tonight, LuJames Groover tallied consecutive three-hit games...the third baseman has a hit in every game at Whataburger Field this week, going a combined .500 (8-for-16) in four games...is his 13th multi-hit performance of 2025 and leads the team...is the first time in Groover's career he has recorded back-to-back three hit nights.

ROCKET MAN: A sixth-inning RBI double by Caleb Roberts was the difference on Friday night...the left fielder notched his eighth two-bagger of the season, tied for third on the team with LuJames Groover and Kristian Robinson ...Roberts has a hit in three consecutive games and has driven in a run in all three of those contests.







