Rocker Spins Three Shutout Frames, RoughRiders Blank RockHounds 3-0

May 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders spelled the Midland RockHounds 3-0 on Friday night from Riders Field, securing their third shutout of the season and winning their third game in a row.

RoughRiders (25-17) starter Kumar Rocker pitched three shutout innings on his MLB rehab assignment from the Texas Rangers. The 2022 third-overall pick allowed just two hits while punching out three across 34 pitches (23 strikes).

Frisco reliever Ben Anderson (2-3) secured the victory, tossing 5.1 scoreless frames while fanning three. Kyle Robinson (0-1) took the loss despite posting a quality start in his Double-A debut.

Robinson had retired 11-straight for Midland (24-18) before Josh Hatcher clipped a two-out, solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the Riders up 1-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Frisco added on when Abimelec Ortiz rifled an RBI single and Keyber Rodriguez topped an RBI fielder's choice to snatch a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Frisco reliever Travis MacGregor replaced Anderson to record the final two outs of the game. With the tying run at the plate, MacGregor struck out Junior Perez to earn his first save as a RoughRider.

Notes to Know:

-With 27 games left in the first half, the RoughRiders lead Midland by 1.5 games for first place in the Texas League South.

-In six career starts with Frisco since 2024, Rocker's 0.40 ERA is the lowest in recorded franchise history (min. 5 starts). Rocker has been part of two shutouts with the RoughRiders, both against Midland.

-Frisco is the only team in Minor League Baseball to have 10 different pitchers record a save in 2025. The Riders lead the Texas League and sit tied for second in MiLB with 15 saves.

-Anderson's 5.1 shutout innings are the most by a RoughRider in relief since current Rangers RHP Jack Leiter dealt 5.2 scoreless frames on May 23rd, 2022 at Wichita. Over his last four appearances, including three starts, Anderson's 1.27 ERA leads the Texas League.

Frisco seeks its fourth-straight win and a series victory over Midland at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 24th from Riders Field. RoughRiders LHP Mitch Bratt (2-1, 2.21) takes the bump against Midland RHP Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang (3-3, 4.54). Promotions include Texas Night and Kids Run The Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's.

