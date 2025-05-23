Hoeing Grabs Win in Rehab Appearance, Missions Skate Past Wichita

SAN ANTONIO - For the third time this week, the San Antonio Missions (22-21) squeaked by with a one-run win against the Wichita Wind Surge (23-20). The Friday night version of the story saw five Missions pitchers combine to hold Wichita to just one run in a 2-1 San Antonio victory.

The Missions, despite being outhit 6-3, took advantage of defensive miscues from Wichita to score their two runs. In his second rehab appearance with the Missions, reliever Bryan Hoeing picked up the win with a scoreless sixth inning as he works his way back to San Diego, and Josè Espada locked down the save before a rowdy crowd of 4,412 at Wolff Stadium.

The game stood scoreless into the bottom of the third as starters Sam Whiting and Darren Bowen went back and forth for San Antonio and Wichita respectively. Bowen issued a pair of walks in the home-half of the frame, and with one out, Brandon Valenzuela lifted a flyball to center that was caught for the second out but advanced Joshua Mears to third base and Francisco Acuña to second.

It seemed like a simple second out, but Wichita decided to appeal with a throw to second to check if Mears left early. Field umpire Isabella Robb ruled that Mears left on time, and as Bowen lobbed it to second, Mears bolted home and scored. Officially that gave Mears a steal of home, and the Missions suddenly led 1-0.

With a lead in hand, Whiting pitched into the fifth for the first time this season as he recorded the first out of the frame before being pulled. He finished the night with just two hits allowed and six strikeouts. Josè Geraldo came in for the Missions, and the Wind Surge took advantage of the new arm. Aaron Sabato singled and then scampered home all the way from first on a Ben Ross double that tied the game at one.

The game remained tied at one into the sixth as Bowen finished five full innings with just one run allowed. After Hoeing stranded a two-out triple at third for the Missions, Michael Martinez entered for Wichita. A pop fly off the bat of Brandon Valenzuela found some grass, and Valenzuela ended up at second. He hustled home when Devin Ortiz dribbled a ball back to Martinez, who uncorked a throw into right field trying to gun down Ortiz. When Valenzuela crossed the plate, the Missions held a 2-1 lead.

San Antonio's bullpen ensured that lead stood. Carter Loewen pitched 1.2 clean innings with a strikeout. He left with two outs in the eighth in favor of Espada, who left an inherited runner in place and then came back for the ninth. Espada worked around a two-out single to ground the Wind Surge and finalize San Antonio's 2-1 win.

