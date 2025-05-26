Leonardo Bernal Named Texas League Player of the Week

May 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Springfield Cardinals catcher Leonardo Bernal has been named the Texas League Player of the Week for the week of May 19 - 25. He is the first Cardinals position player to win a weekly award this season and joins RHP Max Rajcic (March 31 - April 6) and LHP Brycen Mautz (April 14 - 20) with a weekly honor this season. It's Bernal's first weekly award of his career. He is also the first Springfield Cardinals catcher to win Texas League Player of the Week since 2015 (Mike Ohlman, June 1 - 7, 2015).

Bernal had a huge series at the plate for the Cardinals, going 10-for-20 with a double, three home runs and 13 RBI as he led Springfield to win five of six games against the Tulsa Drillers. The Cardinals sixth-ranked prospect blasted home runs in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday, with his first leaving the bat at 111 MPH. He capped the series in Oklahoma with a two-run home run in his last at-bat in Sunday's finale, an eventual 5-3 victory.

After a late-season promotion to Springfield in August of 2024 to back up 2024 Texas League MVP Jimmy Crooks, Bernal has seen time as the Cardinals primary catcher in 2025. To date in 45 Double-A games, he is slashing .247/346/.426 throughout parts of two seasons in the Ozarks. The Panama City, Panama native just turned 21-years-old back in February.

Springfield is set to begin a six-game homestand against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday, May 27. Great seats are available online at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

Tuesday, May 27: Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with $2 Hot Dogs and Bratwursts

Wednesday, May 28: Purina Woof Wednesday

Thursday, May 29: Cashew Chickens Night, Thirsty Thursday

Friday, May 30: A MINECRAFT MOVIE Night with Creeper Explosion Fireworks

Saturday, May 31: Purina Bark in the Park

Sunday, June 1: Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Cap Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases.







Texas League Stories from May 26, 2025

