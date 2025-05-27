Cardinals-Naturals Rained out May 27

May 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Tuesday night's game (May 27) between the Springfield Cardinals and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Hammons Field has been postponed due to field conditions and rain. The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, May 30 beginning at 5:05 PM.

Tickets to Tuesday's game can be exchanged to any 2025 Springfield Cardinals regular season home game. Fans who had tickets to Tuesday's game can find their exchangeable tickets located in the month of October in their accounts. Details on how to exchange are listed below.

Gates for Friday's doubleheader will open at 4:35 PM. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length. One ticket will be good for both games.

The Cardinals will be home all week through Sunday, June 1. In addition to our regular weekly promotions like Purina Woof Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, the Cardinals will host A MINECRAFT MOVIE Night on Friday with postgame Creeper Explosion Fireworks, Purina Bark in the Park on Saturday and a Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Perforated Cap giveaway (2,000) on Sunday.

TO REDEEM RAINOUT TICKETS

For a detailed guide on how to exchange your rainout tickets from Tuesday to any regular season Springfield Cardinals game in 2025, visit this link here.

For any questions, contact the front office at (417) 863-0395.







