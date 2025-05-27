Drillers Shut out by Wichita in Resumption of Propeller Series

Taylor Young of the Tulsa Drillers attempts to tag out a Wichita base runner

Taylor Young of the Tulsa Drillers attempts to tag out a Wichita base runner

Wichita, KS - The Tulsa Drillers fell victim to a strong offensive night from the Wichita Wind Surge Tuesday night at Equity Bank Park. Wichita scored 11 runs on ten hits including two home runs from Kyler Fedko. Tulsa pitchers also struggled with their control, issuing 12 walks in an 11-0 loss to the Wind Surge.

The defeat dropped Tulsa's record to 4-3 in this year's Coors Light Propeller Series, with the winner of the season series between the two teams being awarded the Propeller Trophy.

The night began with Fedko once again doing damage against the Drillers. Fedko produced two runs in the first inning on his two-run homer.

He struck again with his solo homer in the third inning to put the Wind Surge ahead 3-0.

It did not get better for the Drillers as Wichita saw its biggest inning of the night in the fifth. The Wind Surge used four hits, two walks, and Aaron Sabato's three-run homer to score six runs and increase its lead to 9-0.

In the sixth, a two-run single and a ground ball double play resulted in the Wind Surge scoring two more runs.

Three Wichita pitchers combined for the shutout as Aaron Rozek began the game with five scoreless innings. Pierson Ohl and Jaylen Nowlin combined to hold Tulsa scoreless over the final four innings.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The shutout loss was Tulsa's third of the season.

*Jacob Meador got the series-opening start for the Drillers, but Fedko's two home runs thwarted his outing. Outside of the home runs, Meador gave up only one hit and issued three walks with two strikeouts, and threw 76 pitches in four innings. He was charged with his fifth loss of the season.

*Griffin Lockwood-Powell finished with a hit and a walk to increase his on-base streak to 14 straight games. He has reached base 30 times during the streak.

*The Drillers have now allowed 13 home runs in the last seven games, which is the most in Double-A during that span.

*Noah Miller earned two more hits in just his second game with Tulsa to raise his average to .571.

*Ezequiel Pagan was ejected by home plate umpire Chad Patterson after a called strike three in the sixth inning. Pagan failed to reach base before his ejection, snapping his 14-game on-base streak.

*The home runs from Fedko were his fourth and fifth in six games against the Drillers, with 11 runs total driven in.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Wind Surge will quickly turn around on Wednesday and play game two of the six-game series at 12:05 p.m. The starting pitchers are slated to be:

TUL - RHP Peter Heubeck (0-3, 5.61 ERA)

WCH - RHP Ricky Castro (0-3, 6.04 ERA)

