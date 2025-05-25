Tulsa Loses Rain-Shortened Finale

May 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers shortstop Noah Miller

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers shortstop Noah Miller(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa, OK - A tough series for the Tulsa Drillers came to a wet and premature end on Sunday night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers fell to the Springfield Cardinals by a score of 5-2 when rain stopped the series finale in the top of the ninth inning. Continued rain kept the game from resuming, giving the Drillers their fifth loss in the six-game matchup with the Redbirds.

The night began better than it ended. For just the second time in the series, the Cardinals did not score in the first inning, and it gave the Drillers the opportunity to score first for the first time in the series.

A two-run second inning gave them the lead. The inning began with consecutive singles from Noah Miller and Ezequiel Pagán. After a passed ball moved both into scoring position, Sean McLain brought them home with a lined single into left-center field.

The Cardinals erased the deficit in a matter of seconds in the top of the fourth when Chase Davis and Dakota Harris homered on back-to-back pitches.

Another home run gave Springfield the lead in the fifth inning. Darlin Moquete led off with his first homer of the season to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.

The Drillers chance of a comeback were dashed in the top of the eighth with Springfield's fourth homer of the game. A two-run shot from Leonardo Bernal upped the Cardinals lead to 5-2.

It remained unchanged until rain stopped the contest with no outs in the top of the ninth inning. Following a 30-minute wait, and with rain still falling, the umpires ruled the game complete and the result official.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Tulsa starting pitcher Jared Karros pitched effectively but was hampered by the home runs. Mixing in a number of off-speed pitches, Karros worked five innings and allowed only one other hit besides the three solo homers. He walked two batters and struck out three while being charged with three runs. The right-hander has surrendered 11 homers in 38.0 innings pitched this season.

*The two-run homer in the eighth capped a huge series for Bernal. The Cardinals catcher played in five of the six games, going 10-20 (.500) with 3 home runs and 13 runs batted in. Bernal entered the series with a .215 batting average.

*The Drillers juggled their roster prior to Sunday's game. Infielder Noah Miller, who has been on the Injured List all season, was activated and infielder Aaron Bracho was placed on the Development List. Miller, who spend the last part of the 2024 season with the Drillers, is rated by MLB Pipeline as the 23rd best prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system.

*Sunday's game marked the end of the longest home stand of the season for the Drillers. They were home for 12 games over a period of 2 weeks.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will have a day off on Monday before opening a six-game series Tuesday night in Wichita against the Wind Surge. It will mark the resumption of the Propeller Series with the Drillers currently holding a 4-2 advantage in six games played this season. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

TUL - RHP Jacob Meador (0-4, 8.06 ERA)

WCH - LHP Andrew Rozek (2-1, 3.67 ERA)

Images from this story







Texas League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.