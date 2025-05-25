Travs Fall Just Short in Springdale Finale

May 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springdale, AR - A furious ninth inning comeback fell just short as the Arkansas Travelers dropped a 6-5 decision to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday night. With two out in the ninth, Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit a two-run double and Caleb Cali followed with a three-run home run bringing the tying run to the plate but a ground out ended the game. Ben Kudrna was the winner for the Naturals, working 6.2 innings out of the bullpen. Kyle Wright, pitching on a Major League Rehab Assignment, threw the first two innings. Travs starter Garrett Hill took the loss.

Moments That Mattered.

* Rudy Martin hit a three-run double to cap a four-run second inning for the Naturals giving them early control of the game.

* Axel Sanchez doubled on a ground ball down the left field line with one out in the sixth inning. It was the Travs first hit and baserunner of the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 1-4, run, 2B, 2 RBI

* 3B Caleb Cali: 1-4, run, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas ended their longest road trip of the season with a 6-6 record.

* All seven strikeouts recorded by Travs pitching were on called third strikes.

Up Next

After a day off on Monday, the Travs return home to start a six game series against the San Antonio Missions with righty Michael Morales (0-1, 4.40) starting for Arkansas against lefty Jagger Haynes (2-2, 5.03). It is a Dog Day at the ballpark and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







