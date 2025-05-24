Eighth Inning Rally Stuns Travs

May 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - A five run bottom of the eighth pushed the Northwest Arkansas Naturals past the Arkansas Travelers, 8-6 on Saturday night. The eighth inning outburst came against three different Travs pitchers with the majority of the damage coming against Brandyn Garcia who was charged with a blown save and the loss. Arkansas had rallied from an early three-run deficit to grab control of the game in the middle innings. Caleb Cali led the offense going 3-5 with a run batted in. The Travs missed several opportunities though for much bigger innings as they went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.

Moments That Mattered.

* Arkansas scored three times in the fourth inning to take the lead on just one hit, a leadoff single. One run scored on a fielder's choice, another on an error and the go-ahead run came home on a balk.

* The fateful eighth inning saw the go-ahead run for the Naturals come in on a high bouncing base hit over a drawn in infield and then two insurance runs scored on a bloop hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Caleb Cali: 3-5, run, RBI

* 2B Axel Sanchez: 2-3, BB, run, RBI

News and Notes

* Labrada extended his hitting streak to nine with two hits.

* Starter Dylan File threw six innings matching the longest outing of the year by a Trav. It was the first start of six innings since April 25.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with righty Garrett Hill (1-2, 4.18) starting for Arkansas against righty Ben Kudrna (0-4, 6.32). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.