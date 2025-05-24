Wind Wreaks Havoc on Surge, Missions Clinch Series

SAN ANTONIO - A five-run fifth lifted the San Antonio Missions (23-21) over the Wichita Wind Surge (23-21) on Saturday night. The 5-2 victory clinched a series win for San Antonio ahead of tomorrow's finale.

The game remained scoreless through the fifth as Wichita starter Christian MacLeod and San Antonio starter Enmanuel Pinales went toe-to-toe. MacLeod exited after four clean frames while Pinales left in the sixth after the Wind Surge hopped on the board. Rubel Cespedes doubled to put Wichita up, and when Andrew Moore replaced Pinales, he allowed an RBI groundout to Ricardo Olivar that made it 2-0 Wind Surge. Both runs went against Pinales, who also allowed five hits and walked one while striking out four in 5.1 innings.

San Antonio wasted little time storming back in the home half of the sixth. With reliever John Klein in the game, Marcos Castañon sailed a game-tying double to right-center field. The wind kept playing tricks on the Wind Surge as Joshua Mears pierced the sky with a pop-up that bounced off the glove of shortstop Tanner Schobel and brought home a run. The party continued with a Francisco Acuña run-scoring triple and Devin Ortiz RBI single. By the end of the sixth, the Missions led 5-2.

San Antonio's bullpen took care of the rest. Ryan Och, Jake Higginbotham and Manuel Castro followed Moore's direction in silencing the Wind Surge bats. Moore ended up claiming the win while Castro secured his sixth save of the season.

