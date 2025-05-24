Amarillo Stumbles in One-Run Defeat

May 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (20-24) fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks (15-28), 3-2, on Saturday night at Whataburger Field. A late inning home run and three stolen bases spelled trouble for Amarillo and gave the hosts a one-run victory.

Kristian Robinson led off tonight's proceedings with a double, his ninth of the year. Despite getting 90 feet away from scoring, he was left stranded. The Soddies threatened again in the second after Manuel Pena showed off his speed with a two-out triple, but he also was left at third base.

Corpus Christi tallied a run for the first time in 15 innings, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a bloop single that fell just inside the right field line. One inning later, the Hooks doubled their lead in the third on Bryan Lavastida RBI single to take a 2-0 advantage. Both runs were set up by swipes of second base, two of three total by the Hooks tonight.

From there, both starters settled in and kept each offense silent. Spencer Giesting completed six strong frames with eight punchouts in another quality start from Amarillo and gave the Soddies a chance.

Down two in the seventh, Amarillo needed offense. Drake Osborn stepped up to the plate after Pena reached on a leadoff walk. The catcher, playing 40 miles from his hometown, delivered a game-tying two-run blast to erase the deficit on one swing. His second longball of the season shifted momentum into the hands of the Sod Poodles.

The momentum didn't last long, as the newest Hooks hitter Luis Encarnacion led off the bottom half with a go-ahead solo shot into left to retake the lead at 3-2 for Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi's bullpen kept Amarillo at bay in the final two frames to take the Saturday night win.

The 12-game road trip concludes on Sunday evening in Corpus Christi. Sod Poodles RHP Roman Angelo (0-3, 7.04) and Hooks RHP Manuel Urias (3-0, 4.26) will take the mound as the probable starters for the 6:35 p.m. first pitch in the series finale.

POSTGAME NOTES

THE ENERGIZER BUNNY: Leadoff hitter Kristian Robinson started tonight's game with a double...was his fourth extra-base hit to start a ballgame this season...officially hitting at a .429 (12-for-28) clip with an 1.187 OPS in the first inning this season with two doubles, a triple and a home run...collected his ninth stolen base in the month of May, tied for second in the Texas League.

HOMECOMING KING: Tying the game on his two-run dinger was Drake Osborn ...the catcher came through in the seventh on his home turf....originally from Sandia, TX, about 40 miles from Whataburger Field and played four season with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Osborn has a hit in all three games he has played in this week, batting .231 (3-for-13) with a home run and three RBI.

SOLID SPENCER: Six solid frames, two runs and eight strikeouts was Spencer Giesting 's ledger tonight...the southpaw tossed another quality start, his fourth of the year and matched his season high with the eight punchouts...Giesting holds a 2.70 ERA in the month of May and has pitched at least five innings in every start this season.







