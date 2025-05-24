Springfield Win Streak Snapped on Saturday

May 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - The Springfield Cardinals' six-game winning streak came to an end after a 3-2 loss to the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night. Springfield out-hit Tulsa 6-4 but could not muster any additional offense.

Jack Ralston has been untouchable in May. After three shutout innings with five strikeouts and just one base runner, his ERA in May stays at 0.00. He has thrown six straight scoreless outings and hasn't been charged with a run in over a month. pic.twitter.com/8O9JGiRRvK - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 25, 2025

DECISIONS:

W: Chris Campos (2-1)

L: Ixan Henderson (3-2)

SV: Jeisson Cabrera (1)

NOTES:

Springfield took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Leonardo Bernal RBI single. It would be the only RBI hit in the game for the Cardinals.

Cardinals reliever Jack Ralston tossed his sixth straight scoreless outing, striking out five in three shutout innings of relief. He has not given up a run in May.

The Cardinals win streak ends. It was their longest this season.

ON DECK:

Cardinals (23-21) at Drillers (19-25), Sunday, May 24, 6 PM CT at ONEOK Field

LHP Pete Hansen (2-1, 3.03) vs RHP Jared Karros (1-3, 7.36)

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and SpringfieldCardinals.com







