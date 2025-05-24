RoughRiders Hang on for Fourth-Straight Win Versus RockHounds

May 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders topped the Midland RockHounds 4-3 on Saturday night from Riders Field, snatching their fourth-straight win.

In the top of the ninth, Midland's Drew Swift clipped a three-run triple off RoughRiders (26-17) reliever Bryan Magdaleno. With the tying run 90 feet away, Gavin Collyer entered the game and retired the next two batters to garner the save.

Frisco struck first when Sebastian Walcott laced an RBI double and Keyber Rodriguez smashed an RBI single, lifting the Riders to a 2-0 lead.

Midland (24-20) then threatened in the top of the third, but Walcott, Theo Hardy, Abimelec Ortiz and Ian Moller turned a fielder's choice double play to cut down Drew Swift at home.

Frisco then expanded its lead when Cam Cauley demolished a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, extending the lead to 3-0. Walcott then bashed a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to grab a 4-0 advantage.

Frisco starter Mitch Bratt (3-1) earned the victory, pitching five shutout innings while fanning four. Riders relievers Ryan Lobus, Avery Weems and Skylar Hales all spun scoreless innings.

Midland starter Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang (3-4) picked up the loss, allowing all four Frisco runs.

-Bratt lowered his ERA to 1.94, the lowest among qualified Texas League pitchers. He also leads the TL with an 8.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

-Over the last four games, the RoughRiders lead the Texas League in ERA (1.50), WHIP (0.97) and opposing average (.173). Frisco's staff has allowed six earned runs during that span, tied for sixth in Minor League Baseball.

-Since 2024, the RoughRiders are 103-11 when leading in the seventh inning or later, the second-most wins in Minor League Baseball.

-Collyer has only allowed four out of 14 inherited runners to score this season.

-Walcott notched his first three-hit game of the season, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. His 17 extra-base hits are tied for the fourth-most among Double-A shortstops.

The RoughRiders look to win their fifth-straight game against Midland at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 25th from Riders Field. Frisco sends out RHP Trey Supak (3-1, 2.93) against Midland LHP Gage Jump (1-0, 0.00).

Promotions include PAW Patrol Night, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's, Bark in the Park with Operation Kindness and Lemon Chill Sunday.

